POLL | How are you coping with high food prices?
South Africans have taken to social media to lament high food prices as they notice they are spending more on basic items every month.
Their observations have been confirmed after the Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, revealed on Monday South Africans are paying about 9% more for food than a year ago.
The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It found the average cost of the household food basket increased by R354.52 (8.9%), from R4,001.17 in February 2021 to R4,355.70 in February 2022.
The index highlighted the impact of food price increases on children.
“In February 2022, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R771.95. Year on year, the cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet has increased by R61.20 or 8.6%. In February 2022, the child support grant of R460 is 26% below the food poverty line of R624, and 40% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet of R771.95.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.