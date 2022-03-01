POLL | How are you coping with high food prices?

South Africans have taken to social media to lament high food prices as they notice they are spending more on basic items every month.

Their observations have been confirmed after the Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, revealed on Monday South Africans are paying about 9% more for food than a year ago.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

It found the average cost of the household food basket increased by R354.52 (8.9%), from R4,001.17 in February 2021 to R4,355.70 in February 2022.