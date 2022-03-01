South Africa

POLL | How are you coping with high food prices?

01 March 2022 - 13:00
Struggling South Africans are paying more for basic food items. Stock photo.
Struggling South Africans are paying more for basic food items. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

South Africans have taken to social media to lament high food prices as they notice they are spending more on basic items every month. 

Their observations have been confirmed after the Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, revealed on Monday South Africans are paying about 9% more for food than a year ago.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

It found the average cost of the household food basket increased by R354.52 (8.9%), from R4,001.17 in February 2021 to R4,355.70 in February 2022.

The index highlighted the impact of food price increases on children.

“In February 2022, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R771.95. Year on year, the cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet has increased by R61.20 or 8.6%. In February 2022, the child support grant of R460 is 26% below the food poverty line of R624, and 40% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet of R771.95.”

READ MORE

Struggling South Africans hit with nearly 9% increase in food prices

South Africans are paying nearly 9% more for food compared to a year ago, according to the latest Household Affordability Index released on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies

Given its dependency on grain imports, a significant amount being from Ukraine and Russia, continent has reason to worry
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

South Africans drop nutritional food from trolleys as costs soar

‘Child support grants that are nearly 30% below poverty line institutionalise inequity among black children’
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA