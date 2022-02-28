News

South Africans drop nutritional food from trolleys as costs soar

‘Child support grants that are nearly 30% below poverty line institutionalise inequity among black children’

28 February 2022 - 19:07

As South Africans’ economic circumstances worsen, so do household health and nutrition.

And children are bearing the brunt of their parents’ inability to put nutritious food on the table...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Struggling South Africans hit with nearly 9% increase in food prices South Africa
  2. ‘Mama, is there a piece of bread?’ – the desperate cry of SA’s hungry children South Africa
  3. Despair, anger, loss and laughter: how two years of Covid-19 affected SA News
  4. The minimum wage has been increased to R23.19 per hour — here’s what basics it ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Education is ‘dope’ for South Africans signing up for cannabis studies News
  2. South Africans drop nutritional food from trolleys as costs soar News
  3. Power to governing bodies: ambitious plan to give them more clout News
  4. ‘Disturbingly inappropriate’: magistrate fines man a mere R1,000 for rape of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA