South Africa

'Make sure you count in Census 2022, it’s for your own good,' says Stats SA

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
02 March 2022 - 18:54
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has encouraged reluctant South Africans to get counted in Census 2022.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has encouraged reluctant South Africans to get counted in Census 2022.
Image: ALON SKUY

Statistics SA has expressed concern over the low number of people participating in Census 2022.

“To those who are refusing to be enumerated, they need to know that this information is not for Stats SA, it is for themselves to use whether they want to venture into business or if they make use of it in their daily lives. It is also critical to hold accountable those that they elect into office,” said Stats SA statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.

Maluleke told MPs on Wednesday that the census was a full count of everyone who found themselves in SA.

“There are people, especially illegal immigrants, who are shying away from being enumerated,” said Maluleke.

Stats SA was among three departments that briefed the portfolio committee on public service and administration on the first, second and third quarter performance for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Maluleke’s office was joined by the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation and Brand SA, all of which report to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.

The numbers game — it’s time to stand up and be counted

Cows, lightning and high walls . . . statistician-general Risenga Maluleke is ready for just about anything as the national census kicks off this week
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Maluleke said the organisations’ financial performance was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic also caused the fourth census, which kicked off in February, to be postponed in October last year.  

He said during the third wave a decision was taken not to deploy field workers. Maluleke also conceded that there were challenges with the recruitment drive for Census 2022, especially in remote areas, but Stats SA was able to circumvent that with targeted recruitment.

He also took the time to justify the colour green chosen for the census, saying it was not punting any particular political party.

“We have always maintained that we should not politicise the production of statistics. We have also seen almost every political party getting interested in our recruitment, almost wanting to dictate to us, even going as far as some councillors taking lists of potential candidates in their neighbourhoods — and we have refused to bow to that.”

Census 2022 kicked off on February 2.

“We are lucky in that we do not have the coronavirus fifth wave because we had gone on to different television and commercial and community radio stations to publicise online registration.

However, he said: “We didn’t have as much registration as we expected. Out of about 17.4m households, only about 455,000 registered. It shows us that not everyone who can read and write or has and can use a smartphone has an appetite to register online other than using their phone to make phone calls and receive messages.”

When the online registration did not take off, field workers had to be activated on February 14, he said.

“We announced that we would move our date of final collection to March 20, rather than February 28. We will have mop-up’s going on right up until March 20. This is in line with international best practice ...”

Statistician-general blames Covid-19 for postponing census to February

SA's population count will be postponed to next year, thanks to Covid-19.
Politics
9 months ago

Stats SA’s ambition of collecting in one month was more of a reference period, he said, adding that unlike other countries, SA will not be extending the collection period beyond April.

“Covid-19 has thrown nations off-balance in terms of adhering to dates of collection, and we are no exception.”

He said the post-enumeration survey will begin on March 26.

“We take 1% and go back to compare record-for-record to be able to know how many people we have missed or counted more than once. We use the over or under count as a way of coming up with an estimate of what the national population is.”

He said SA was one of the few countries around the world that performed a post-enumeration survey and made the country’s undercount known to the public.

“Registration for remote data collection closed on February 21 and the uptake was not as much as we anticipated so we had to reopen to February 5. Only 25% of households who registered for computer-assisted web interviews have completed their questionnaires.”

The in-person interviews showed much better rate of completion.

“Now we monitor this hourly and we know where we are not doing well ... now we have more than 4-million completed. Computer-assisted telephonic interviews will run until March 20.”

READ MORE:

Stats SA might not have the numbers to get crunching

Loss of key technical staff could hamper Stats SA’s ability to do its work, says statistician-general
Business Times
3 years ago

Some things are getting better for SA children, even if the improvements are slight: Stats SA

In many key areas, things are getting better for SA's under-5s, a Stats SA report released on Monday shows.
News
11 months ago

Survey reveals 17.4 million South Africans walk to their destinations daily

Walking is the most common mode of transport among South Africans, according to the 2020 National Household Travel Survey.
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA