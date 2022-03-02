'Make sure you count in Census 2022, it’s for your own good,' says Stats SA

Maluleke said the organisations’ financial performance was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic also caused the fourth census, which kicked off in February, to be postponed in October last year.

He said during the third wave a decision was taken not to deploy field workers. Maluleke also conceded that there were challenges with the recruitment drive for Census 2022, especially in remote areas, but Stats SA was able to circumvent that with targeted recruitment.

He also took the time to justify the colour green chosen for the census, saying it was not punting any particular political party.

“We have always maintained that we should not politicise the production of statistics. We have also seen almost every political party getting interested in our recruitment, almost wanting to dictate to us, even going as far as some councillors taking lists of potential candidates in their neighbourhoods — and we have refused to bow to that.”

Census 2022 kicked off on February 2.

“We are lucky in that we do not have the coronavirus fifth wave because we had gone on to different television and commercial and community radio stations to publicise online registration.

However, he said: “We didn’t have as much registration as we expected. Out of about 17.4m households, only about 455,000 registered. It shows us that not everyone who can read and write or has and can use a smartphone has an appetite to register online other than using their phone to make phone calls and receive messages.”

When the online registration did not take off, field workers had to be activated on February 14, he said.

“We announced that we would move our date of final collection to March 20, rather than February 28. We will have mop-up’s going on right up until March 20. This is in line with international best practice ...”