South Africa

Police open murder case after man shot from a car at Sandton mall

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 March 2022 - 18:47
Occupants of a white VW Jetta shot dead a 45-year-old man at The Marc shopping mall in Sandton on Wednesday.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police in Sandton have opened a case of murder after the death of 45-year-old man on Wednesday.

“It is reported that the victim was shot by unknown occupants of a white VW Jetta at The Marc shopping mall in Sandton.

“The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown as police investigations continue,” police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said on Wednesday.

Police request anyone who may have information to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 .

It said all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

TimesLIVE

