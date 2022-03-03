South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1 995 new cases reported in SA in the past 24 hours

03 March 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) double-decker buses are seen parked at a bus depot, after services were cut as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases surge in Hong Kong, China, March 3, 2022.
Image: TYRONE SIU/ Reuters

White House readies Covid-19 roadmap for future

White House outlines new strategy to fight Covid-19, including an initiative that allows Americans to get tested at a pharmacy and get free antiviral pills if they test positive.

.

