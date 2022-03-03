COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1 995 new cases reported in SA in the past 24 hours
03 March 2022 - 06:10
March 03 2022 - 06:10
White House readies Covid-19 roadmap for future
White House outlines new strategy to fight Covid-19, including an initiative that allows Americans to get tested at a pharmacy and get free antiviral pills if they test positive.
.
March 03 2022 - 06:00
The CEO of Threes Brewing, a popular Brooklyn brewery, is resigning weeks after he called coronavirus vaccine mandates a "crime against humanity" and drew comparisons to the Jim Crow South and Nazi Germany, the company said on Tuesday. https://t.co/tEJwew9iks— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2022
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 677 686 with 1 995 new cases reported. Today 28 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 458 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 552 788 with a recovery rate of 96.6% pic.twitter.com/LWGIyxZ0AY— Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 2, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.