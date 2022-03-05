COVID-1 LIVE UPDATES | Mexico reports 308 more Covid-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases
05 March 2022 - 08:35
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hong Kong's mortuaries are so overwhelmed they're deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, as scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic play out amid the city's worst Covid-19 wave yet.
March 05 2022 - 11:00
Hong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from over 52,000 the previous day, as the city clings to a "zero-COVID" strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities.
-Reuters
March 05 2022 - 09:00
Mexico reports 308 more Covid-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases
Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.
-Reuters
