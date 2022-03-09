WATCH | How the Ukraine-Russian conflict could affect SA

TimesLIVE Video takes a look at how SA could play a role in alleviating global food, coal and diamond shortages as missiles, gunfire and devastation mark parts of Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

One area where SA could be called upon to assist is in the agricultural sector. Russia and Ukraine are known as the bread basket of Europe due to their massive production of wheat. Together, the two countries account for a quarter of global wheat exports. However, with sanctions and fighting disrupting supplies, South African farmers could be called upon to help fill the gap.

