War's reverberations shake the JSE and SA fruit exporters
Naspers, Barloworld, Mondi shiver in cold blast of sanctions
06 March 2022 - 00:01
South African companies with exposure to Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe are weighing the implications of the invasion of Ukraine, which include soaring fuel prices, inflation, logistics breakdowns and disruption of financial transactions. ..
