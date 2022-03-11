South Africa

Alleged Gauteng drug manufacturing laboratory dismantled, three suspects arrested

11 March 2022 - 10:59
The men were arrested after a search and seizure operation by police on Tuesday, March 8.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested three suspects and dismantled an alleged drug manufacturing laboratory in Gauteng.

On Thursday, the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court remanded Lawrence Tumela Mokeona, 27, Delligs Sapoenda, 23, and Zandiwe Banda, 29, who are charged with dealing in drugs.

“The trio’s arrest emanated from a search and seizure operation conducted by officers of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in Germiston, counter narcotics, crime intelligence, head office and West Rand K9 unit on Tuesday, March 8,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The investigation team put a premises where suspicions of drug activities were reported at Ardenworld in the Vanderbijlpark area under surveillance.

“A search and seizure operation was executed where the suspects were arrested for allegedly manufacturing Mandrax.”

She said the trio were arrested and charged.

“Electronic gadgets, Mandrax powder and drug manufacturing equipment with an estimated street value of R5m were seized for further investigation. The court remanded the accused pending investigation and the case is postponed to Wednesday, March 16 for Mokoena’s formal bail application.”

TimesLIVE

