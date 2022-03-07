South Africa

Firearms, ammo and vehicle keys stolen from KZN traffic offices

07 March 2022 - 13:42
Police have appealed to the public for information about four men who made off with firearms and ammunition from the RTI offices in Eshowe, KZN, on Sunday night. File photo.
Police have appealed to the public for information about four men who made off with firearms and ammunition from the RTI offices in Eshowe, KZN, on Sunday night. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Police are searching for four men who broke into the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) offices in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal and made off with firearms, ammunition and keys to 10 state vehicles on Sunday night. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the perpetrators allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint before breaking into the premises. 

“They stole 11 firearm safes, five firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and 10 vehicle keys with their respective petrol cards before they fled. A case of business robbery has been opened at Eshowe SAPS.”

Mbele said police were appealing to the community to assist with any information regarding the incident.

“Those who may be able to assist are requested to contact Eshowe SAPS on 035-473-4237, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or information can be communicated via the MySaps app.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged kidnappers demanded R1m for release of Durban businessman

Two men will appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a Durban businessman and demanding a R1m ransom for his release.
News
21 hours ago

Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after 'asking dagga dealer for bribe'

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on ...
News
3 days ago

Plans to digitise SAPS firearm registration as recovered weapons find their way back to the streets

Police minister Bheki Cele says his department remains concerned about how firearms such as R5 rifles are finding their way into the hands of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  2. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  3. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  4. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  5. ‘Don't allow Gupta enabler to grab Optimum,’ warns Hermione Cronje News

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations