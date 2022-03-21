×

South Africa

Rain won’t stop Sharpeville massacre commemorations

21 March 2022 - 13:19
The SA Weather Service has predicted storms in Gauteng as Sharpeville celebrates Human Rights Day.
Image: SA Weather Services

Wind and storms are meeting politicians and locals gathered in Sharpeville to commemorate Human Rights Day and the Sharpeville massacre on Monday.

According to the SA Weather Service, wet weather is expected for most southern parts of Gauteng. 

The maximum temperature for the day is 22°C with a minimum of 14°C, but this has not dampened the spirits of thousands who are standing in the rain to commemorate 62 years since the massacre.  

Wet weather is set to continue into Tuesday with expected low and high temperatures in Johannesburg of 13°C and 22°C.

Sharpeville will host celebrations through different political parties during the day.

TimesLIVE

