Refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 model range rolls into SA

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 has arrived in Mzansi sporting updated exterior styling and subtle under-the-skin refinements.

Standout features of this revitalised SUV come in the shape of revised front and rear bumpers plus a striking set of restyled LED headlamps. Likewise, the rear taillight clusters have also been treated to a makeover. Mazda have also bolted on newly designed alloy wheels for a bit more visual presence.

For improved driving dynamics, the new CX-5 utilises the marque's latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture first introduced on the Mazda3. Complemented by an improved damping control structure and new spring settings, Mazda claims this platform improves ride comfort, making the CX-5 more agreeable on longer jaunts and across rougher surfaces.