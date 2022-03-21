Refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 model range rolls into SA
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 has arrived in Mzansi sporting updated exterior styling and subtle under-the-skin refinements.
Standout features of this revitalised SUV come in the shape of revised front and rear bumpers plus a striking set of restyled LED headlamps. Likewise, the rear taillight clusters have also been treated to a makeover. Mazda have also bolted on newly designed alloy wheels for a bit more visual presence.
For improved driving dynamics, the new CX-5 utilises the marque's latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture first introduced on the Mazda3. Complemented by an improved damping control structure and new spring settings, Mazda claims this platform improves ride comfort, making the CX-5 more agreeable on longer jaunts and across rougher surfaces.
Step inside the quieter, more insulated cabin and you will find new seats re-engineered to reduce driver fatigue. Another notable change comes in the form of a redesigned cargo area that sports a perfectly flat floor, with no more difference in height between it and the tailgate sill. Not only does this flat entrance way make loading and unloading of heavy cargo easier, it also secures a wider flat space when the rear seats are folded down.
Meanwhile the flagship Akera model benefits from an even sportier appearance, courtesy gloss black detailing on the bumper, wheel arches, side mouldings, door mirrors, signature wing and dual exhaust tailpipes. Subtle red front grille accents and large 19-inch black metallic alloy wheels are also included. The cabin ambiance of the Akera has been cranked up to 11 thanks to the bolting in of black leather seats with contrasting red stitching, black film applied the dashboard and door panels and a sporty black roof-liner. A 10-speaker Bose sound system and a 360° view camera are also fitted as standard.
CX-5 Active, Dynamic and Carbon Edition models are all powered by Mazda's familiar 2.0l four-cylinder petrol tuned to make 121kW and 213Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. However, the entry-level Active can be ordered with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Individual is fitted with a more potent 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 143kW and 258Nm to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The range-topping Akera is only available with Mazda's 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor that churns out 140kW and 440Nm. As with the Individual, this is sent to all four wheels using a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Pricing for the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range is as follows:
CX-5 Active MT: R485,800
CX-5 Active AT: R500,300
CX-5 Dynamic: R532,400
CX-5 Carbon Edition: R603,500
CX-5 Individual: R687,300
CX-5 Akera: R721,100
Pricing includes a three-year unlimited kilometer service plan, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty and a three-year unlimited roadside assistance package.
