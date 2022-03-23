LISTEN | Wrap: No masks outdoors — scientists and political parties' views
23 March 2022 - 13:03
Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.
Listen to the wrap and other views:
Renowned SA scientist Shabir Madhi is among those who support the scrapping of masks outdoors, and opposition political parties have also had their say about the new regulations.
Madhi said most people wear the wrong masks and wear them incorrectly.
TimesLIVE
