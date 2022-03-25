SABC board hopeful analogue switch-off deadline will be extended

The SABC board on Friday said it was hopeful that the March 31 deadline for the analogue switch-off (ASO) would be extended.

The country had set itself the deadline to completely move from analogue to digital TV transmission. However, a large portion of the country is not yet ready to make the switch.

The SABC board said the plan to switch off all analogue TV transmitters by March 31, despite the slow progress of set-top box registrations and installations, presents an unsustainable risk to the rights of millions of indigent households, as well as the SABC’s turnaround plan.

“A premature switch-off will deprive millions of people from important public television services,” the board said.

It said the four provinces designated for switch-off on March 31 comprise 68% of the country’s population.

“As at February 2022 only 165,000 (set-top boxes) out of the 2.9 million indigent households (5.7%) had been installed in the four outstanding provinces.”

The board said it hoped its engagement with communication and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will yield a favourable outcome, including the extension of the ASO timetable.

“The SABC believes that the extension of the ASO timetable will ensure that no South African is left behind or denied access to free-to-air television and public television services.

“The SABC wants to reassure the public that it will continue engaging with the minister to ensure the ASO timetable is extended.”

TimesLIVE

