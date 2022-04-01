‘She really is an expert on being captured’: Derek Hanekom takes aim at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has taken aim at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after her comment about captured courts.
This week former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter took a swipe at Ramaphosa, suggesting he "doesn’t care about black people".
If I Don’t Care About Black People Was A Person 👇🏾… pic.twitter.com/nREge16nUM— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 28, 2022
She also slammed ANC comrades who “raise their hands for positions” before being nominated.
“We need to be very careful of the growing culture in the ANC of comrades raising their hands for positions before the structures nominate them,” she said.
Without mentioning names, she said “clowns” like to meet in court.
“Clowns can say ‘let’s meet in court’ because they have captured the courts,” said Zuma-Sambudla.
Many on social media suggested the court jab was directed at Ramaphosa, who told public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that they will meet in court.
This after Mkhwebane, through her lawyer, argued that Ramaphosa is “not legally entitled or competent to take any steps” to suspend her because he is "personally, heavily and multiply conflicted in this matter due to various investigations which have recently been or are presently being investigated by her against or concerning allegations of breach of ethics and/or violations of the Constitution".
Responding to Zuma-Sambudla, Hanekom said she is an expert on being captured.
“Please take this tweet seriously. She really is an expert on being captured. She, her brother and her father have had years of being captured by the Guptas,” alleged Hanekom.
Please take this tweet seriously. She really is an expert on being captured. She and her brother and her father have had years of being captured by the Guptas. https://t.co/H3lJ6q2q7g— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) March 30, 2022
This is not the first time Zuma-Sambudla has shared controversial remarks on social media about Ramaphosa.
Earlier this year, she had tongues wagging when she said Ramaphosa should be crowned “Mampara of the Year”.
“Mampara of the Week” is a popular feature in the Sunday Times that takes aim at politicians and public figures who have dominated the news during the week for the wrong reasons.
Her shots at Ramaphosa came after a leaked recording of an ANC NEC meeting that allegedly suggested state funds were misused for an internal party campaign.
Ramaphosa told parliament's standing committee on public accounts he did not have any direct or specific information on the alleged misuse of public funds for the ANC’s internal party political purposes.
Last year, Zuma-Sambudla called the ANC under Ramaphosa the “Apartheid National Congress” and changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the national flag under the apartheid government.
In a separate post, Zuma-Sambudla called for the ANC leadership to resign.
“ANC leadership must resign. Remove WMC (white monopoly capital) stooges. Vote ANC in numbers. Count votes manually. Then change the constitution. Implement the Freedom Charter and RET [radical economic transformation],” she said.
