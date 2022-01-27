Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla labels Ramaphosa ‘mampara of the year’ — already

“Mampara of the week” is a popular feature in the Sunday Times that takes aim at politicians and public figures who have dominated the news during the week for the wrong reasons.

The publication previously called Ramaphosa a “Mampara of the week” after his national address in May 2020.

Readers of the paper crowned suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule Mampara of the Year in 2021.

Zuma-Sambudla’s shots at Ramaphosa come after a leaked recording of an ANC NEC meeting that suggested state funds were misused for an internal party campaign.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said it could call Ramaphosa to appear before it to explain the comments made in the leaked audio recording.

Ramaphosa is accused of possibly perjuring himself when he testified at the Zondo commission by omitting to tell it about his knowledge of the alleged use of state funds for an internal ANC campaign.

This is not the first time Zuma-Sambudla has taken a swipe at Ramaphosa.

Last year, she called the ANC, under Ramaphosa, the “Apartheid National Congress”.

She also changed the colours of the ANC emblem to those of the flag under the apartheid government.

In a separate post, Zuma-Sambudla called for the ANC leadership to resign.

“ANC leadership must resign. Remove WMC (white monopoly capital) stooges. Vote ANC in numbers. Count votes manually. Then change the constitution. Implement Freedom Charter and RET [radical economic transformation],” she said.