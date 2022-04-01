‘We will similarly escort the ANC out of our lives in 2024’ — 6 key reactions to Ekurhuleni council drama

A disruption of proceedings in the Ekurhuleni council chambers on Thursday has sparked debate and arguments, with politicians casting the blame on one another.

Videos of former Ekurhuleni mayor and current ANC leader in the city Mzwandile Masina being dragged out of council chambers by Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) members and private security officials went viral on Thursday.

Masina claimed he was thrown out of council for asking valid questions of the mayor, Tania Campbell, while Campbell alleged Masina and the ANC had been disruptive and “threatening”.

Here are six reactions to the drama:

MASINA: “I WAS BADLY BEATEN AND WILL LAY CHARGES’

Masina alleged he was beaten and dragged out “like a hooligan”, and would have left the chambers had he been asked.

“I was badly beaten and am still ashamed that as an elected party representative, I could be manhandled that way. There was no fight. We just differed about the issues. They opted to use an iron first and humiliate us,” he said.

He said he would lay charges against the mayor and speaker Raymond Dlamini.

“As the ANC-led caucus we presented the alternative state of the city address which annoyed the mayor. She had no alternative but to call bouncers to remove us from chamber,” Masina said.