'He was an angel to everybody': Slain Soweto doctor lit up lives with fireworks, was a hero to patients

Soweto doctor George 'Moobs' Koboka — shot dead in his surgery — was “an angel to everybody” and brought joy to the streets of his neighbourhood with beautiful fireworks.

Patients, friends and neighbours were shocked to learn of his death, after a gang of men gunned him down on March 25 in his practice as patients were seated in the consulting room.

They described the 56-year-old as a lover of life and ardent Amakhosi supporter, who was always happy and laughing.

And many recalled how he used to light up the sky and streets of Diepkloof, Zone 5, with fireworks displays in times of celebration, like his birthday, a victorious soccer match or New Year's Eve.

“He used to love it when it's Christmas time. I even asked, 'What is that bombing?'” said his 74-year-old neighbour Connie Williams-Nxumalo.

She said the fireworks displays would start at his surgery.

“He could do it for almost an hour, beautiful stars. He even lit [one] for us here in the street. It was nice, he did this also this past Christmas,” said Williams-Nxumalo.

CCTV footage from the surgery showed how brazen his attackers were. The footage showed patients fleeing, one of them carrying a baby. None of them was injured.

Family and friends gathered at Nasrec Memorial park in Johannesburg to bid farewell to the good doctor on Friday.