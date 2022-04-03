'He was an angel to everybody': Slain Soweto doctor lit up lives with fireworks, was a hero to patients
Soweto doctor George 'Moobs' Koboka — shot dead in his surgery — was “an angel to everybody” and brought joy to the streets of his neighbourhood with beautiful fireworks.
Patients, friends and neighbours were shocked to learn of his death, after a gang of men gunned him down on March 25 in his practice as patients were seated in the consulting room.
They described the 56-year-old as a lover of life and ardent Amakhosi supporter, who was always happy and laughing.
And many recalled how he used to light up the sky and streets of Diepkloof, Zone 5, with fireworks displays in times of celebration, like his birthday, a victorious soccer match or New Year's Eve.
“He used to love it when it's Christmas time. I even asked, 'What is that bombing?'” said his 74-year-old neighbour Connie Williams-Nxumalo.
She said the fireworks displays would start at his surgery.
“He could do it for almost an hour, beautiful stars. He even lit [one] for us here in the street. It was nice, he did this also this past Christmas,” said Williams-Nxumalo.
CCTV footage from the surgery showed how brazen his attackers were. The footage showed patients fleeing, one of them carrying a baby. None of them was injured.
Family and friends gathered at Nasrec Memorial park in Johannesburg to bid farewell to the good doctor on Friday.
Williams-Nxumalo said Koboka was a servant of God who touched many lives.
“He was an angel to everybody. When people would go to his surgery, some would not even pay because he wasn't looking for people's money but people's health,” she said.
Having spent her childhood as Koboka's neighbour, Sinethemba Mbelu, 23, said she could still not believe he was gone.
“I got sick at about seven years old. He is the one who woke me up and gave me strength. He was a hero to me, we have lost everything,” she said.
She described him as a happy person who loved to see everyone in a happy environment.
“He was happy to the point where we knew that when it's New Year, we wouldn’t struggle with fireworks because he would provide them for us. Fireworks would be many to light up,” Mbelu said.
Mbelu said fireworks were like a symbol of a new beginning to him.
“The mood was so exciting. We would gather and be many at the corner [of his home]. Each and every year he would bring new and different fireworks, it was very nice when we were growing up. He also did it last year,” she said.
Neighbour Vusimuzi Kubheka said that whenever Kaizer Chiefs won, he knew that fireworks would go off.
“It would light up for about 30 minutes. Every New Year's Eve, we knew he would arrive and light up fireworks ... He would come with a van fully loaded with fireworks, offload and give them out to everyone,” he said.
Bouquets of flowers were placed outside his surgery during the week with messages and pictures of the doctor. Burnt out candles stood on a small table with a book full of messages from the community.
Mpho Sebotsa, who lives at the back of the surgery on the same property, said he still could not explain what happened on the day of the shooting.
“The gunshot sounds were heard but there was no-one who knew whether it was a gun or something falling. When I came out of my house it was as if something was falling. I saw patients running out crying,” he said.
He was traumatised by the sight of the murdered doctor.
“Even today when I close my eyes, I still see that picture,” he said.
Koboka's children vowed to continue his legacy and walk in his footsteps.
“We have so many questions that are unanswered and that just goes deep into the pain that we have, we do not know why people would be so cruel,” said one of his sons, Ande.
SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapho said it was disheartening that professionals taking care of the lives of community members were targeted by criminals.
“Doctors need to be protected and should police be aware of increasing cases, which seems to be the case, they need to respond by being more visible and active in fighting a societal scourge,” he said.
Nhlapho said Sama was undertaking a review to assess the prevalence of these attacks, particularly on doctors.
“We understand that not all incidents receive a similar kind of attention ... The focus should be on preventive measures in both public healthcare facilities and private practices,” he said.
