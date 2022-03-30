Children of slain Soweto doctor George Koboka vow to continue his legacy

The 12 children of slain Soweto doctor George Koboka on Wednesday vowed to walk in their father's footstep.

Dressed in black and white, the children took to the podium at his memorial service held at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Diepkloof, Soweto, where they vowed to stay united.

“We have so many questions that are unanswered and that just goes deep into the pain that we have, for we do not know why people would be so cruel. [ Though we are in pain let’s not forget or put aside the joy he brought,” said one of Koboka's sons, Ande.

Koboka, 56, died on Friday when he was shot in his consulting rooms by a gang of armed men who stormed his surgery while patients waited in the corridor. CCTV footage from the surgery showed how brazen his attackers were. The footage showed patients fleeing, one of them carrying a baby. None of the patients was injured.

Ande praised his father for his dedication in not only serving the community but in keeping his family united. The doctor had two wives.