Children of slain Soweto doctor George Koboka vow to continue his legacy
The 12 children of slain Soweto doctor George Koboka on Wednesday vowed to walk in their father's footstep.
Dressed in black and white, the children took to the podium at his memorial service held at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Diepkloof, Soweto, where they vowed to stay united.
“We have so many questions that are unanswered and that just goes deep into the pain that we have, for we do not know why people would be so cruel. [ Though we are in pain let’s not forget or put aside the joy he brought,” said one of Koboka's sons, Ande.
Koboka, 56, died on Friday when he was shot in his consulting rooms by a gang of armed men who stormed his surgery while patients waited in the corridor. CCTV footage from the surgery showed how brazen his attackers were. The footage showed patients fleeing, one of them carrying a baby. None of the patients was injured.
Ande praised his father for his dedication in not only serving the community but in keeping his family united. The doctor had two wives.
“Our father was a man of many great things; a man who was very dedicated to all he did. Looking at the raising of my siblings, the love he gave to our mothers and the whole community. He definitely touched many lives wherever he walked. Even though we never expected this day, nor were we prepared, we will stand hand in hand as your children with ‘abo mama' [the mothers] and hold your name and surname very high. We will carry you everywhere we go,” he said.
One of Koboka's daughter's, Khanyisile, said: “You had a soft spot for your daughters and we all knew that. You were the biggest teddy bear I knew. As your children, we are going to continue holding hands and being there for each other.”
Koboka's brother, Sphiwe Nkabinde, said they had battled to believe the news of his death.
“We have lost a pillar — a person who was making sure that the family stayed intact. On Friday, I got a call from [the family] and they told me ‘Mub’s had passed on. I couldn't understand,” said Nkabinde, who said he had hung up in disbelief, only to call them back wanting to know whether what he had just heard was true.
Nkabinde said the family was shattered.
“God is the one who knows when it is our time and there is nothing we can do,” Nkabinde said.
Koboka was described as a lover of life who loved to laugh. Maya Koboka, a family elder, said Koboka was courageous and fierce.
“He did all kinds of unusual things. He [was] the change that we want to see in this world. He was an amazing person,” she said.
In the eulogy, Koboka was described as a lover of fireworks.
“He without fail invested in lighting up the sky in a way that we would never imagine any person would dare. Today we look upon him as a star that will never fade in our hearts, Illuminating till eternity lest we forget.”
Koboka was to be buried on Friday. His funeral service will take place at the Nasrec Cemetery Chapel.
TimesLIVE
