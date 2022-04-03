×

South Africa

Home affairs open until 6.30pm on Monday as services go back online

03 April 2022 - 16:34
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of home affairs is back online after a broken cable affected services on Friday.

The State Information Technology Agency was able to fix the cable, which connects it to the department, restoring the service, the department said on Sunday.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department owed it to the public to extend its operating hours to compensate for the unfortunate network failure incident.

Home affairs will open until 6.30pm on Monday and everyone who is in the office by that time will be assisted.

“The department appreciates the patience of the public on Friday and apologises for the inconvenience caused by the unfortunate network failure.”

