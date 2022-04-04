×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA records four deaths and 889 new Covid-19 cases

04 April 2022 - 06:33
SA recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. File photo.
SA recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/MARI DAV

Four people have died and 889 have tested positive for Covid-19 in SA, according to the latest statistics.

On Sunday night the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said one death reported by the health department occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

“This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.”

The latest new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3,722,954, with a 5.3% positivity rate.

  “Most new cases were from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%), Western Cape 19%, Eastern Cape for 5% and Free State.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Entire Shanghai Placed Under Lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai’s 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the financial hub struggles to contain the coronavirus’s highly ...
News
2 days ago

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected respiratory syncytial virus infections?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has noted the rise in respiratory syncytial virus cases, detailing its infection patterns since the ...
News
3 days ago

Gauteng health department reveals only 37% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated

Of 5.2-million people aged between 18 and 34 in Gauteng, only 1.7-million have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails