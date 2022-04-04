SA records four deaths and 889 new Covid-19 cases
04 April 2022 - 06:33
Four people have died and 889 have tested positive for Covid-19 in SA, according to the latest statistics.
On Sunday night the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said one death reported by the health department occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
“This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.”
The latest new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3,722,954, with a 5.3% positivity rate.
“Most new cases were from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%), Western Cape 19%, Eastern Cape for 5% and Free State.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.