How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected respiratory syncytial virus infections?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has noted the rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, detailing its infection patterns since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) among young children,” it explained.

The virus is highly contagious and infection does not result in permanent or long-term immunity, so reinfection can occur.

Infections usually spiked around the end of February to the middle of March, just before the flu season,