×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected respiratory syncytial virus infections?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 April 2022 - 07:00
Respiratory syncytial virus infection patterns have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government's response to it. File photo.
Respiratory syncytial virus infection patterns have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government's response to it. File photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has noted the rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, detailing its infection patterns since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) among young children,” it explained.

The virus is highly contagious and infection does not result in permanent or long-term immunity, so reinfection can occur.

Infections usually spiked around the end of February to the middle of March, just before the flu season,

However this infection pattern has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government’s response to it.

“Since the start of Covid-19 pandemic, with non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission in place, RSV circulation has been disrupted, with fewer cases and out of season outbreaks reported,” it said.

To date this year, the virus has been detected in 19% of children aged under five  years and hospitalised with LRTI at sentinel pneumonia surveillance sites.

The institute said the number of positive cases among children aged younger than five years started to increase in the week ending February 13. It continues to increase, with 35% and 32% of children hospitalised with LRTI testing RSV positive in the weeks ending March 6 and 13 respectively.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Is it safe to get the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there are no safety concerns related to getting both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, provided ...
News
2 days ago

I’m feeling nauseous: Is it food poisoning, a tummy bug or Covid-19?

Though a less common symptom of Covid-19, the coronavirus may cause gastrointestinal problems, including nausea and diarrhoea. Experts say it can be ...
News
1 day ago

How are Covid-19 and flu viruses similar?

As winter approaches, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas medical fund, has explained the similarities between the Covid-19 and flu ...
News
4 days ago

What is the variant causing infection spikes in China and Europe?

Several sources, including the World Health Organisation, have expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 infections in China and parts of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m News
  5. What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...