WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews — Day 2

Five candidates are being interviewed to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will chair the interviews from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Section 174(4)(a) of the constitution requires the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to submit to President Cyril Ramaphosa three more names than required to fill a vacancy in the ConCourt.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.