South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma’s corruption case back in court

Starts at 10am

11 April 2022 - 09:21 By TimesLIVE

Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is expected to apply for a further postponement of his corruption trial in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal today.

Judge Piet Koen had previously ruled the trial would start today.

Jacob Zuma plans fresh bid against prosecutor Billy Downer

Former president Jacob Zuma wants to pursue a private prosecution of lead arms deal prosecutor Billy Downer.
21 hours ago

NPA says Zuma prosecution threat is 'intimidation'

Disturbed by former president and corruption accused Jacob Zuma’s threats to once again delay his pending trial, the National Prosecuting Authority ...
19 hours ago

Zuma lawyers in yet another bid to get out of pre-birthday trial

Former president Jacob Zuma, who  turns 80 next week, will on Monday seek yet another adjournment of his corruption trial which has been in the ...
4 days ago
