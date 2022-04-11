WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma’s corruption case back in court
Starts at 10am
11 April 2022 - 09:21
Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is expected to apply for a further postponement of his corruption trial in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal today.
Judge Piet Koen had previously ruled the trial would start today.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.