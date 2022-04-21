×

South Africa

R15.3m Limpopo shack tender corruption case awaits trial date

21 April 2022 - 08:29
Some of the 40 shacks unveiled by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen. They have been found to have major structural defects.
Image: PETER RAMOTHWALA

The case of six people accused of corruption in the R15.3m Talana shacks tender has been delayed to set a trial date.

The six accused, Constance Mohlala, Raymond Makoto Nkwane, Thobamotse Jeremiah Makofane, Simphiwe Nolwethemba Maphisa, Tsokollo Pacanin Monareng and Lerato Pearl Dikhutso have appeared in Polokwane specialised commercial Ccrimes court, on three counts of fraud, corruption and forgery.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to June 24. 

“It is alleged that the suspects fraudulently obtained a tender for Talana shacks, by using misrepresentations and forged credentials of land surveyors and architects, while they were not permitted by the professionals to use their documents,” she said.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused are out on bail.

 “Constance Mohlala was granted bail of R20,000 and all other accused are out on bail of R10,000 each,” she said.

TimesLIVE

