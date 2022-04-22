×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man arrested with gun stolen more than two decades ago

22 April 2022 - 13:34 By Herald Reporter
A 43-year-old man was arrested in possession of a revolver reported stolen in November 2001.
A 43-year-old man was arrested in possession of a revolver reported stolen in November 2001.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 43-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said Gqeberha police were notified about a person in possession of a firearm in a shop in Mbande Street at about 1.10pm.

The suspect was spotted by police in the street and when they approached him he ran into the shop.

“He was apprehended [inside the shop] by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit.

“A revolver and 10 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.”

The firearm was reported stolen in the Walmer area in November 2001.

The suspect is due to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Swart said the police encouraged the community to continue working with them to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms used to commit serious and violent crimes.

HeraldLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mercedes-Benz reported stolen 20 years ago recovered by police

A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested by the rapid rail police unit in Harrismith in Free State for being in possession of a Mercedez-Benz reported ...
News
5 hours ago

Five plead not guilty to murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa

The five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa nearly eight years ago have denied any involvement in his killing.
News
1 hour ago

Esther Mahlangu, bruised after attack, bought gun 20 years ago for protection

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu bought a pistol, which she kept in a safe, more than two decades ago to protect herself from crime.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer