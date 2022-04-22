Safa boss Jordaan on Bafana's 2023 Afcon qualification: 'There's no what if'

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says the organisation will give Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos all the support he needs to prepare the team for the qualifying campaign of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which starts next month.

Bafana were pitted against World Cup-bound Morocco, neighbours Zimbabwe and Libya in a tricky group L during the draw in Johannesburg this week.

“I think it is going to be a competitive qualification campaign and if you look across all the groups there are two or three teams that will compete,” said Jordaan.

“In our own group we are satisfied, but the team is going to have to work hard.”