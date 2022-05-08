CLAW appeals for end to 'dreadful' illegal practice of dogfighting which it says is on the rise

WARNING: Pictures show injured pit bull suspected of being used in dogfighting

CLAW (Community Led Animal Welfare) has warned that the scourge of dogfighting is on the rise and should be stopped.

This is after they rescued a badly mauled pit bull in the Roodepoort area on Sunday morning, which was spotted roaming the street.

“Shortly after 8am this morning, we received a call from a motorist who had seen this dog on the road, dodging traffic and could see that there was something wrong but was unable to stop,” said CLAW founder Cora Bailey.

Bailey said they responded immediately after the motorist rang them and sent a location pin, between Lindhaven and Davidsonville in the Roodepoort area.

“This dog was so relieved that someone stopped that he jumped into the car. His face is badly lacerated, it’s full of dog bites. There is no doubt that this dog has been in a dogfight. He has a severe laceration,” she said.

She said from the looks of it and from the area, it's highly probable that the dog was deliberately fought.

“It isn’t the first time that we actually found injured pit bulls in that area. So it’s extremely sad that this kind of dreadful practice continues when our society is already so violent and this kind of thing is happening very often with children watching what is an incredibly dreadful illegal practice,” she said.

Bailey warned that the practice was on the rise.

“In terms of mauled dogs that we have received — dogs that have been victims of this — the numbers are increasing. In fact, we receive at least one or two a week that have been severely mauled by the power breeds.”

She said this is always linked to other social crimes.

“In other words, you find that the perpetrators are taking drugs or doing housebreaking and dog theft. Young children are being introduced to this crime and parents must be made aware that when your teenage son wants a pit bull, be aware of the implications but don’t give a dog a bad name,” she said.