Alleged Sydenham serial rapist appears in Durban family court

An alleged KwaZulu-Natal rapist who was arrested in Sydenham at the weekend made a brief appearance in the Durban family court on Monday.

The 30-year-old man, who wore a black jacket and had a ponytail, is accused of luring his victims by offering them a lift and then driving to the Reservoir Hills area, west of Durban, where he is alleged to have committed the offences.

State prosecutor Treasure Ntimane said the state was opposing bail. He said the accused was arrested after one complainant described the vehicle as having a "for sale" sign on it.

Ntimane said according to the investigating officer there was a strong possibility the accused was linked to other cases. He said an identity parade needed to be conducted.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the suspect allegedly targeted females walking alone in the Sydenham area in the afternoon.

Gwala said police found a toy gun on the accused when he was arrested with the identified car.

A woman sitting in the public gallery identified herself as being the accused's wife when the court inquired about her identity. She told the court a private lawyer who was to have represented the accused had since withdrawn. He will now be represented by Legal Aid attorney Fundiswa Mtshali.

The matter was adjourned to May 16 and the accused was remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE

