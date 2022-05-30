×

WATCH LIVE | Trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe resumes

30 May 2022 - 09:38

The trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is on Monday continuing at the  Cape Town Regional Court.

He is expected to appeal the court's decision denying him bail.

Officials have described the fire, which severely damaged parts of the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town, as an attack on democracy.

TimesLIVE

Parliament told historical fabric destroyed in parliament fire cannot be restored as Hawks finalise probe

National head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said once the outstanding investigations into the fire in the parliament in Cape Town earlier this ...
1 week ago

WATCH | Zandile Mafe's case postponed as forensic reports from parliament fire still outstanding

The man accused of setting parliament on fire, Zandile Mafe, appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday.
2 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe

Alleged parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court dressed in his black suit on Friday.
2 months ago
