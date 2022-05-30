WATCH LIVE | Trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe resumes
30 May 2022 - 09:38
The trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is on Monday continuing at the Cape Town Regional Court.
He is expected to appeal the court's decision denying him bail.
Officials have described the fire, which severely damaged parts of the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town, as an attack on democracy.
TimesLIVE
