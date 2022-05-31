Two Hawks officials, traditional healer in court after theft of ammunition

Two Hawks officials and a traditional healer, who were arrested last week after they were found in possession of ammunition, were released on bail on Monday.

The Hawks officials, Lt Col Refiloe Maria Elizabeth Mnisi, 45, and Capt Mapatsi Thandi Mooka, 41, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. Mnisi was released on bail of R3,000 and Mooka was granted R2,000 bail.

Elizabeth Chabalala, 44, a traditional healer, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court and was granted bail of R1,000.

Chabalala is facing a charge of possession of ammunition, Mnisi is facing a charge of theft of ammunition and Mooka is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged Mnisi stole three boxes of live ammunition and gave them to the complainant in the matter, who is also a Hawks official.

Mnisi allegedly asked the complainant to deliver the ammunition to Chabalala’s home in Soshanguve.

The three were arrested on Friday by the Hawks priority crime investigations unit.

Chabalala was arrested at her home in Soshanguve after receiving the ammunition from the complainant, while the two other accused were arrested at their homes.

Chabalala’s case was postponed until July 12 while the Hawks officials’ matter was postponed until June 27 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

