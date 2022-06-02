'We're not going to police what the elderly eat': Ad regulators

The Advertising Regulatory Board has dismissed a consumer complaint against a Wimpy television and YouTube commercial promoting their “double double” cheeseburger and chips meal.

The complaint included that the meal should have been a healthier food option “to try to encourage wellness support for elderly communities who are already battling different chronic health conditions”.

The board's directorate found, among other things, that just because the commercial depicted older women, it did not mean their eating should be policed.

The advert is based on a group of older women from a stokvel group being trained by a younger woman about how to make their group go digital.

In the first scene they wear a pink uniform, but as they learn how to take their group digital, their clothing gets more modern. The young woman says: “Ladies, Bambanani stokvel is going digital. Hashtagsiyotrender [we are going to trend].”