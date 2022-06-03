×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Child protection week: Abductions and a device to track your children

03 June 2022 - 05:00 By TIMESLIVE
Missing Children SA says the rate of children going missing is on the rise. Stock photo.
Missing Children SA says the rate of children going missing is on the rise. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

The number of child abductions and killings in the country is appalling. Innovator Ntombizodwa Kepeyi has designed a tracker with features that could be key in solving missing children cases.

Listen:

Missing Children SA’s Bianca van Aswegen says the number of children going missing in the country is shocking. Activists say the systems are not working and are failing children.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

EDITORIAL | The way we treat our children must be a determined, ongoing undertaking

It’s Child Protection Week, but let’s shift the timeline to ensure our young people are always protected
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder of child near Brits

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found Moses Makoso guilty of premeditated murder, rape and kidnapping of a six-year-old girl, as well as ...
News
2 days ago

'We are struggling to accept she is no more' — family of murdered 6-year-old Mpumalanga girl

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of six-year old Bontle Mashiyane who was reported missing three weeks ago.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. 'Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa by mistake', witness will say: advocate Teffo South Africa
  3. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  4. Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights, saying it can’t afford to fly South Africa
  5. Man dies after car attacked and set alight in Grassy Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux