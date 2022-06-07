×

South Africa

Former bank teller in court for 'personal loan fraud'

07 June 2022 - 08:14 By TimesLIVE
Fraudulent documents were allegedly used to secure personal loans. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/agcreativelab

A former Capitec teller who allegedly colluded with bank clients to secure personal loans worth more than R230,000 based on fraudulent documents has appeared in court on charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Lifa Nxumalo, 28, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Over the period between November 2017 and April 2018, Nxumalo while working as a bank teller, [he] allegedly colluded with two bank clients and overlooked essential supporting documents on their personal loan applications,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase. 

“He allegedly processed two applications with fraudulent documentation wherein two transactions of R130,521 and R100,000 were paid into the applicants’ banking details. A portion of the respective amounts was allegedly transferred to his personal account with another bank.”

Nxumalo was subsequently fired from his job and the matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for further investigation.

He was arrested in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday by the Hawks based in Mbombela and he was released on R1,500 bail shortly after his first court appearance.

He is expected to be back in court on June 21. More arrests are anticipated.

TimesLIVE

