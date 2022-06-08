Former acting CEO of Enterprise iLembe in court for alleged corruption

Mlungisi Clive Manci, the former acting CEO of Enterprise iLembe, appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on charges of corruption and accepting a bribe.

His appearance relates to payments he allegedly received from Black Balance Projects, a service provider to iLembe district municipality. Enterprise iLembe is the economic development agency for the municipality.

“It is alleged that between February 2011 and February 2012, Manci received an amount of R2.2m from Black Balance Projects in return for a R12m tender contract awarded to them,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“The monies were paid to his company, K2S Consulting.”

Manci and K2S Consulting joined the directors of Black Balance, Christopher Clark and Malcolm Biggar, who first appeared in court on charges of corruption on May 25.

The three men are out on bail of R10,000 each.

The matter postponed until August 4.

TimesLIVE

