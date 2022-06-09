×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

MEC concerned at deaths of five North West teachers in seven days

09 June 2022 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela says losing five experienced teachers in a week is a problem for the department. File photo.
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela says losing five experienced teachers in a week is a problem for the department. File photo.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela on Wednesday said she was disturbed about the loss of five educators, a general assistant and two pupils who died in various incidents in the past two weeks.

Three of the educators died of natural causes.

The department said a teacher from Rutanang Primary in Rustenburg was shot dead while sitting in her car in front of the school gates last Tuesday.

At Kutlwanong Special School for the Deaf near Phokeng, the principal and the general assistant died separately from natural causes last week. The deputy principal of Tlhoafalo Secondary school in Sannieshof also died of natural causes while a teacher from the same school died in a car accident. On Tuesday, a principal from Tlhabane Technical School died.

Also last week, two pupils from Bloemhof Primary School were killed in a vehicle accident.

 “I am concerned at the large number of departmental officials who have died in recent weeks.” She said losing so many experienced employees at the same time was a problem.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Church leader’ allegedly set house on fire after discovery of naked ceremony

Six adults between the ages of 21 and 85 are in custody after allegedly being found naked during a religious service with children in attendance in ...
News
23 hours ago

Deaths at level crossings entirely preventable, says rail freight operator

The 20 deaths at level crossings recorded by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) in its 2020/21 state of safety report were entirely preventable ...
News
12 hours ago

Student teacher shot in head at Durban school

A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Newlands West in Durban on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  4. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa
  5. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary