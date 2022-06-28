×

Small aircraft crashes at Crossroads, two occupants injured

28 June 2022 - 19:55 By TimesLIVE
A small aircraft crash landed at lower Crossroads in Cape Town on Tuesday.
A small aircraft crash landed at lower Crossroads in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s emergency services says a light aircraft went down in lower Crossroads, in the Luzuko area, just before 6pm Tuesday.

The city said reports are that both occupants were injured and emergency services were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

