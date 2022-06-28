Small aircraft crashes at Crossroads, two occupants injured
28 June 2022 - 19:55
The City of Cape Town’s emergency services says a light aircraft went down in lower Crossroads, in the Luzuko area, just before 6pm Tuesday.
The city said reports are that both occupants were injured and emergency services were on their way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
