×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Plane in Stellenbosch road landing drama developed engine problems midair, Civil Aviation Authority finds

25 June 2022 - 14:34
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on the R44, Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town on June 1.
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on the R44, Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town on June 1.
Image: Esa Alexander

The light aircraft that landed in the middle of a road near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape recently developed engine problems during pilot training.

This was revealed in the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s preliminary report into the June 1 emergency landing released on Friday. The plane took off from Cape Town International Airport headed for the Stellenbosch aerodrome.

It developed engine problems midair and landed on the R44 road. The aircraft was destroyed in the accident, and both the flight instructor and student pilot were injured. According to the report, a preflight inspection was conducted on the aircraft and no anomalies were found. But the “engine spluttered” after the student practised landing.

WATCH | Plane makes forced landing on Stellenbosch road

A Piper PA-28 Cherokee light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 main road between Stellenbosch and Strand on Wednesday ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

“The instructor checked the engine indications and noticed a rise in fuel flow which was abnormal,” the report reads.

“The instructor then took over the control of the aircraft and commenced with the fault-finding procedure by recycling power and mixture levers, switching on the electric fuel pump, changing tanks and checking magnetos. There was no change in the aircraft’s engine performance, except when full power was applied, which caused the engine to splutter.

“The instructor decided to perform a forced landing but could not identify a suitable field as the aircraft was flying very low. He then assessed the R44 road ahead of him and committed to land on it as this was the only available area to land the aircraft. The traffic on the road made way for the aircraft except for one car that had stopped on the left lane.”

Plane lands in middle of road near Stellenbosch

A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of the road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

While the instructor was trying to avoid the stationary car, the left wing hit a road sign pole. “The aircraft yawed to the left and immediately pitched down, causing the aircraft to land with the nose first.” It skidded for about 30m before it came to a stop.

“The left wing sustained damage on the leading edge, which was ripped off towards the end of the wing tip. Fuel was also leaking in the leading edge. The landing gear was found damaged,” the investigation found.

“The examination found that the engine and nose section were displaced upward and aft of the aircraft. The gascolator did not contain fuel as it was damaged during impact. The accident was considered survivable as no damage was caused to the cockpit and cabin structure of the aircraft.”

The preliminary report shows that the student pilot was compliant and the 51-year-old aircraft was airworthy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Investigators Recover 36,000 fragments from China plane wreckage

More than 36,000 fragments of the China Eastern Airlines Corp. passenger jet that crashed on March 21 have been recovered, potentially offering clues ...
News
2 months ago

Ethiopian Airlines flies 737 MAX with passengers for first time since deadly crash

Ethiopian Airlines flew passengers on a Boeing 737 MAX plane on Tuesday, but opinions are divided on its first flight using the model since a crash ...
News
4 months ago

DA wants International Civil Aviation Organisation to inspect CAA and SA airports urgently

The DA says it wants the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to inspect the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) and SA airports as a ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury South Africa
  3. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa
  4. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  5. Gardee family threatens to 'spill the beans' if police don't act on information ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'