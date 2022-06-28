×

South Africa

Stolen Eskom cables worth R2.5m recovered, eight suspects arrested

28 June 2022 - 06:59 By TimesLIVE
These rolls of aluminium cables were seized at a storage facility in Blackheath, Cape Town, on Monday. They were stolen during a hijacking last month.
Cape Town police on Monday arrested eight suspects and seized six rolls of Eskom aluminium cables worth R2.5m stolen during a hijacking in Piketberg last month.

“On May 29, a case of hijacking was registered at Moorreesburg SAPS after a truck transporting Eskom aluminium overhead cables was hijacked in Piketberg.

“Following an intense investigation and surveillance, the suspects were identified in Cape Town, which led to the identification of the storage place in Trafford Street, Blackheath,” police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said.

Gwala said the premises were searched and the rolls of aluminium cables seized.

Eight suspects aged between 29 and 49 were arrested for the possession of stolen goods and for contravening the Second-Hand Goods Act.

The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court on Wednesday,

