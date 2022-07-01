Load-shedding eases to lower stages as consumers help Eskom

Due to lower than anticipated demand, load-shedding will be implemented at stage 4 until 10pm on Friday night, reduced from stage 6.

Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until 7am on Saturday.

Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 7am-10pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

From 10pm to 7am on Sunday, load-shedding will be back at stage 2.

Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend and it will continue to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system.

The power utility has 3,104MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,431MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

“Eskom thanks all workers who have reported for duty and who continue to perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions.”

TimesLIVE

