South Africa

Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station not working due to cable theft

08 July 2022 - 17:40
Operations have temporarily been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit Raw Water Pumpstation following acts of theft and vandalism of power cables overnight. Stock photo.
Operations have temporarily been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit Raw Water Pumpstation following acts of theft and vandalism of power cables overnight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Tshwane said on Friday operations had been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station after theft and vandalism of power cables overnight.

“It is unfortunate that this appalling action has unfortunately impacted on the efficiency of the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant which is currently unable to receive raw water from the pump station for purification and distribution to the residents as they both use electricity to pump water,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said technicians were on site to assess and repair the damage.

He said an estimated restoration time is not yet known.

The areas affected include:

  • Bronkhorstspruit
  • Cultura Park Extension 11
  • Ekandustria
  • Ekangala A, B, C, D, E and F
  • Erasmus
  • Hondsrivier
  • Kristalpark
  • Kungweni Hills
  • Medpark
  • Ovipropark
  • Rethabiseng
  • Riamarpark
  • Tweespruit Landgoed
  • Versterpark AH
  • Zithobeni
  • Zithobeni Heights

Meanwhile, the city said it had been notified by Rand Water that it would be doing emergency repairs on a major leak at the Brakfontein reservoir from 8pm on Friday until 8pm on Saturday.

These emergency repairs may affect the following areas:

  • Brakfontein 390-JR
  • Brakfontein 419-JR
  • Doornkloof 391-JR Highveld
  • Highveld all extensions
  • Kosmosdal all extensions
  • Louwlardia all extensions
  • Blue Hills all extensions
  • Rooihuskraal all extensions
  • The Reeds
  • The Reeds all extensions
  • Midstream Estate all extensions
  • Randjesfontein 410-JR
  • Randjesfontein 405-JR
  • Randjespark ext 21
  • Olifantsfontein 410-JR
  • Country View
  • Country View ext 1
  • Blue Hills 397-JR
  • Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR

Customers have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.

“Water tankers will be on standby for alternative water supply in case of a water supply interruption.”

TimesLIVE

