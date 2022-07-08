The City of Tshwane said on Friday operations had been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station after theft and vandalism of power cables overnight.
“It is unfortunate that this appalling action has unfortunately impacted on the efficiency of the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant which is currently unable to receive raw water from the pump station for purification and distribution to the residents as they both use electricity to pump water,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
Bokaba said technicians were on site to assess and repair the damage.
He said an estimated restoration time is not yet known.
The areas affected include:
- Bronkhorstspruit
- Cultura Park Extension 11
- Ekandustria
- Ekangala A, B, C, D, E and F
- Erasmus
- Hondsrivier
- Kristalpark
- Kungweni Hills
- Medpark
- Ovipropark
- Rethabiseng
- Riamarpark
- Tweespruit Landgoed
- Versterpark AH
- Zithobeni
- Zithobeni Heights
Meanwhile, the city said it had been notified by Rand Water that it would be doing emergency repairs on a major leak at the Brakfontein reservoir from 8pm on Friday until 8pm on Saturday.
These emergency repairs may affect the following areas:
- Brakfontein 390-JR
- Brakfontein 419-JR
- Doornkloof 391-JR Highveld
- Highveld all extensions
- Kosmosdal all extensions
- Louwlardia all extensions
- Blue Hills all extensions
- Rooihuskraal all extensions
- The Reeds
- The Reeds all extensions
- Midstream Estate all extensions
- Randjesfontein 410-JR
- Randjesfontein 405-JR
- Randjespark ext 21
- Olifantsfontein 410-JR
- Country View
- Country View ext 1
- Blue Hills 397-JR
- Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR
Customers have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.
“Water tankers will be on standby for alternative water supply in case of a water supply interruption.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station not working due to cable theft
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The City of Tshwane said on Friday operations had been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station after theft and vandalism of power cables overnight.
“It is unfortunate that this appalling action has unfortunately impacted on the efficiency of the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant which is currently unable to receive raw water from the pump station for purification and distribution to the residents as they both use electricity to pump water,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
Bokaba said technicians were on site to assess and repair the damage.
He said an estimated restoration time is not yet known.
The areas affected include:
Meanwhile, the city said it had been notified by Rand Water that it would be doing emergency repairs on a major leak at the Brakfontein reservoir from 8pm on Friday until 8pm on Saturday.
These emergency repairs may affect the following areas:
Customers have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.
“Water tankers will be on standby for alternative water supply in case of a water supply interruption.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
City pulls the plug on Prasa after nonpayment again
City of Tshwane municipality pays R876m Eskom debt
Load-shedding expected for ‘next few weeks’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos