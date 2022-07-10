×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Train derails in KZN injuring two

10 July 2022 - 14:34
A train has derailed in the KZN midlands
A train has derailed in the KZN midlands
Image: Midlands EMS

A train has derailed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaving two people injured.

According to Midlands Emergency Medical Service the incident took place in Balgowan.

“Upon arrival by the first ambulance it was found that two patients had jumped out further up from the accident site.”

“More ambulances were dispatched to assist the injured. All officials are currently on the scene

“The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Seven injured in KZN highway accident

Seven people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

KZN taxi driver saves the day for pregnant passenger in labour

A quick-thinking KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver summoned paramedics to the N2 highway when one of his passengers went into labour on Saturday.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  4. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa
  5. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners