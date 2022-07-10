×

South Africa

Seven injured in KZN highway accident

10 July 2022 - 12:58
Image: IPSS

Seven people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the accident happened on a bridge near Dokodweni.

“Upon arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue medics it was determined that a vehicle had rolled leaving seven people with injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

The team stabilised patients and transported them to hospital.

TimesLIVE

