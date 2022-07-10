A quick-thinking KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver summoned paramedics to the N2 highway when one of his passengers went into labour on Saturday.
The pregnant woman was travelling from Inanda to Mandeni when she went into distress.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a team was dispatched to assist the woman.
“IPSS Medical crews met the taxi on the side of the N2, and on assessing the passenger realised there was no time to transport the woman to hospital, and safely delivered her baby girl in the ambulance.
“The woman, her 10-year-old daughter and newborn daughter were all safely transported to a nearby facility in good health.”
KZN taxi driver saves the day for pregnant passenger in labour
Image: IPSS Medical rescue
