Mpophomeni residents in illegal protest to stop meter audits

Residents blockaded the R617 in Mpophomeni, near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal to prevent municipal officials conducting electricity meter audits.
“Protesters are refusing to allow the Umngeni municipality to conduct electricity meter audits in their houses. This is a condition for restoring electricity that has been out due to a blown transformer. The transformer was overloaded by illegal connections,” said Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas.
He said the blown transformer was affecting at least 130 houses.
“The municipality must conduct the audits before repairing the transformer. For those who struggle to afford electricity, the municipality will provide 150 units free every month (about R650). The municipality loses R85m every year due to electricity theft. That is 40c for every rand collected.
“It is regrettable the protesters have resorted to burning tyres and intimidation as opposed to using democratically-elected structures to air their grievances,” he said.
Pappas said municipal contractors were assaulted while trying to restore power to neighbouring Mpophomeni residents at the weekend.
“Vehicles were badly damaged and officials were held hostage. Umngeni municipal leadership will not engage with any illegal activity. Residents wishing to air their grievances must do so by engaging with their elected ward councillors and ward committees.”
Meanwhile, Mariannhill residents blockaded some major routes out of Pinetown on Monday morning.
The residents were reportedly protesting against prolonged water and electricity outages.
“Today at 5.30am a group of people blockaded Milkway Road in Mariannhill with burning tyres and stones. Police are at the scene monitoring the situation,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.
