South Africa

Optimum coal mine rehabilitation case transferred to high court

13 July 2022 - 16:48
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
At their first appearance in Randburg magistrate’s court in May on fraud and perjury charges, from left, Ronica Ragavan, Pushpaveni Govender and Joel Raphela.
Image: NPA Investigating Directorate

The R107.5m Tegeta Exploration fraud and perjury case has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court and the accused will appear on November 1 for pre-trial.

Former deputy director-general in the department of mineral resources & energy, Joel Raphela, former Tegeta exploration and resources director Ronica Ragavan and former trustee of Optimum Coal Mine Pushpaveni Govender appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court for the second time on Wednesday.

They were arrested in May and released on bail of R20,000 each.  

The accused companies are Koornfontein Mine, Tegeta Exploration and Resources, represented by Ragavan, and Optimum Coal Mine, represented by Dhanasegaran Archary.

The Investigating Directorate said the three people have been charged with fraud, forgery, uttering, perjury and money laundering in connection with fraud involving R107.5m meant for the rehabilitation of the Optimum coal mine.

