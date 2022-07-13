WATCH | ‘A darling’, ‘a joker’, ‘he loved to sing’, ‘stylish’: Soweto tavern shooting victims had dreams, helped families
They came to the City of Gold for better lives
13 July 2022 - 11:00 By Bafana Nzimande
These are some of the people who died in the Soweto tavern shooting on Sunday morning. Most came to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to look for job opportunities and better their family circumstances...
WATCH | ‘A darling’, ‘a joker’, ‘he loved to sing’, ‘stylish’: Soweto tavern shooting victims had dreams, helped families
They came to the City of Gold for better lives
These are some of the people who died in the Soweto tavern shooting on Sunday morning. Most came to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to look for job opportunities and better their family circumstances...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos