A businessman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme Fund (Ters) of R10m.
Treasure Moremi, 34, will learn his fate when he appears in the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the court has granted the directorate’s serious corruption and priority crime specialised investigation team a confiscation order against Moremi and his company, Denmang Trading.
Mogale said a Hawks investigation, which started in March 2021, revealed Denmang Trading, directed by Moremi, his wife Levy and sister Anna, 36, applied for Ters relief for 508 ghost employees. The family members were arrested in October 2021.
Businessman who got R10m Ters funds for 508 ghost workers to be sentenced
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
A businessman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme Fund (Ters) of R10m.
Treasure Moremi, 34, will learn his fate when he appears in the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the court has granted the directorate’s serious corruption and priority crime specialised investigation team a confiscation order against Moremi and his company, Denmang Trading.
Mogale said a Hawks investigation, which started in March 2021, revealed Denmang Trading, directed by Moremi, his wife Levy and sister Anna, 36, applied for Ters relief for 508 ghost employees. The family members were arrested in October 2021.
Some UIF employees quit jobs when facing Covid-19 TERS fraud probe
“It is alleged the application was successfully processed and a sum of about R10m was paid into the company's account, wherein it was laundered into various bank accounts by the trio for self gain,” said Mogale.
“On June 10 2022 a forfeiture order was granted and on July 13 a confiscation order to the value of about R6m was granted by the court to confiscate the accused’s assets, namely a Toyota Quantum and an Isuzu truck. The case was withdrawn against Anna and Levy after Treasure pleaded guilty.”
Moremi is set to appear in court on Wednesday for pre-sentencing arguments.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
UIF says sluggish economy, pandemic payouts are depleting fund's coffers
Company owner accused of defrauding UIF's Ters to appear in court
Man who kept R4.7m Ters money meant for employer found guilty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos