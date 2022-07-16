×

South Africa

Businessman who got R10m Ters funds for 508 ghost workers to be sentenced

16 July 2022 - 12:03
Businessman Treasure Moremi is due to be sentenced in the Pretoria commercial crimes court for Ters fraud amounting to R10m.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A businessman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme Fund (Ters) of R10m. 

Treasure Moremi, 34, will learn his fate when he appears in the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the court has granted the directorate’s serious corruption and priority crime specialised investigation team a confiscation order against Moremi and his company, Denmang Trading. 

Mogale said a Hawks investigation, which started in March 2021, revealed Denmang Trading, directed by Moremi, his wife Levy and sister Anna, 36, applied for Ters  relief for 508 ghost employees. The family members were arrested in October 2021. 

“It is alleged the application was successfully processed and a sum of about R10m was paid into the company's account, wherein it was laundered into various bank accounts by the trio for self gain,” said Mogale. 

“On June 10 2022 a forfeiture order was granted and on July 13 a confiscation order to the value of about R6m was granted by the court to confiscate the accused’s assets, namely a Toyota Quantum and an Isuzu truck. The case was withdrawn against Anna and Levy after Treasure pleaded guilty.”

Moremi is set to appear in court on Wednesday for pre-sentencing arguments.

