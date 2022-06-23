×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Company owner accused of defrauding UIF's Ters to appear in court

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 June 2022 - 21:20
A company owner and director accused of Ters fraud is expceted to appear in court on Friday.
A company owner and director accused of Ters fraud is expceted to appear in court on Friday.
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA

A 64-year-old company owner and director who allegedly defrauded the UIF's Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) is due to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.

The Blackheath-based company was affected by the hard lockdown in March 2020, and its 15 employees did not have income for about a month. They returned to work when the lockdown was relaxed to less stringent levels.

“The company director allegedly applied for Covid-19 Ters covering even the period when the employees had returned to work. The company received an undue payment of R205,695.45,”  Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said.

Nkwalase said only a few employees reportedly received the claimed funds for the period of the business closure while others were not paid. The matter was reported to the authorities by the department of employment & labour for criminal investigation, which led to arrest of the company director.

“The money was later paid back to the department but criminal charges went ahead.”

Nkwalase said the Hawks issued the man with a summons to appear in court along with his company, a juristic person.

READ MORE:

Man who kept R4.7m Ters money meant for employer found guilty

A man whose bank account received R4.7m of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Covid-19 Ters funds destined for his employer in 2020 was found guilty ...
News
2 weeks ago

'I loved my job, Comair was like a family': employee

“It’s a lot, it's heartbreaking, it’s overwhelming and sad. Comair was like my home, but I also believe God has bigger plans for me,” says Jamain ...
News
1 week ago

Hlophe granted leave to appeal 'gross misconduct' finding at the SCA

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe's challenge to a gross misconduct finding will now move to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the high court ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'