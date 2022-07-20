×

South Africa

Seven killed, 12 injured in collision between minibus and car in northern KZN

20 July 2022 - 21:37 By TimesLIVE
Seven people were killed and 12 others were injured when a minibus taxi and a vehicle collided in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Seven people were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a minibus and a car on the road between Babanango and Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday evening.

Both vehicles caught alight after the impact. The collision occurred on the P291 road.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said its paramedics and those from a private ambulance service transported the 12 injured to hospital for further medical care.

“One of these was in a critical condition while others sustained serious injuries.”

Mckenzie said the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known,

